PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) could play an important role in advising the government on efforts to strengthen media freedom, including by identifying specific laws or provisions that may affect press freedom.

He said that the council should also outline clear parameters regarding media freedom and recommend where appropriate limits should be drawn, particularly within a multiracial and multireligious society such as Malaysia.

“You must enhance the level of freedom — media freedom — in this country. What are the limitations? Still, the race and religious card.

“Which means the Media Council has this task of advising them on where the specific legislation or parts of the legislation or provisions that inhibit freedom. You can advise. We’ll certainly convey this to the Cabinet and to Datuk Fahmi Fadzil (Communication Minister) to take up the recommendations seriously,” he said at a briefing session with editors-in-chief of local and international media, here yesterday.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj. A total of 92 local and international media personnel attended the event.

According to Anwar, the code of conduct should not be perceived as overly restrictive to the broader principle of media freedom

“Because the whole idea of media freedom, as I understand it from the beginning, is to ensure that there is a sense of responsibility, that the media manages itself, and understands the limits.

“But I agree, it should not be perceived as, or more so, affect this whole vision of freedom — media freedom position or policy that we strongly advocate,” he said.

At the same time, Anwar stressed the importance of responsible media practices, noting that intense competition among media organisations could at times lead to the exploitation of racial or religious sentiments.

He said there was also a need for highly responsible media, noting that intense competition could push some outlets to play up racial sentiments, causing people to lose sight of the fact that Malaysia is a multiracial and multireligious country.

The Malaysian Media Council (MMC) Bill 2024 was passed by the Dewan Rakyat on February 26 and approved by the Dewan Negara on March 19, before being gazetted on June 13 as the Malaysian Media Council Act 2025.

The legislation marked a significant milestone for the industry after proposals dating back to 1973, aimed at safeguarding media freedom and ensuring the public receives accurate, credible and fair information.

On November 7, a total of 12 individuals were elected to the MMC board during its inaugural annual general meeting, representing three categories: media companies; journalists and media associations; and public and non-governmental organisations (NGOs). — Bernama