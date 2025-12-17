KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Hannah Yeoh has set out her priorities after being appointed minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), thanking Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for the trust placed in her and pledging transparent, people-centred governance.

In a statement following her appointment, Yeoh described the role as a major responsibility that she would carry out with “full commitment, integrity and determination”.

“I record my appreciation to the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the trust placed in me to shoulder the responsibility as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories),” she said.

Yeoh said her earlier experience serving alongside Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail had shaped her understanding of public service values, including integrity, discipline and leadership focused on public welfare, which she would continue to uphold under Anwar’s leadership.

As the Segambut MP, she said she understood the challenges and aspirations of residents in the Federal Territories and committed to engagement with stakeholders, particularly Members of Parliament from Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

“They represent the voices of the people that must be heard in every policy-making process,” she said.

She said her priorities included transparent governance, improvements to basic public services, sustainable development, protection of recreational areas and efforts to reduce flood incidents.

Her appointment comes amid public criticism of her and deputy minister Lo Su Fui’s placements, which Anwar has rejected, condemning objections rooted in race as unacceptable.

Speaking to editors and senior journalists today, Anwar described such views as “atrocious”.

“To reject a person because of her colour and race, this is atrocious in this day and age,” he said, according to The Star.

Anwar was responding to remarks by PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, who argued that the appointments would strengthen DAP’s influence in Kuala Lumpur and other urban areas. The prime minister rejected that framing, stressing that Cabinet members serve the government rather than individual parties.

“She represents government policies, and not DAP. She represents the government,” Anwar said. “I don’t represent PKR, but the government and its policies.”

The appointments were part of a Cabinet reshuffle earlier this week, which saw Yeoh moved from her previous role as youth and sports minister, while Lo, 44, was appointed deputy minister. Lo is the Tawau MP and previously served as a special officer to the Sabah chief minister.

In her statement, Yeoh also marked the end of her tenure at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, thanking ministry officials, sports bodies and youth organisations for their support since 2022.

She highlighted measures introduced during her tenure, including EPF and Socso contributions for podium athletes, the ‘Road to Gold’ programme, grassroots sports development initiatives and youth policy reforms.

Addressing national athletes currently competing at the SEA Games in Thailand, Yeoh said representing Malaysia remained a significant responsibility.

“To all national athletes, wearing the jersey and competing for Malaysia is a great honour.

“Stay focused, deliver your best performance, and let us fulfil the nation’s mission in Bangkok with confidence and pride,” she said, before concluding with the hashtag #KitaSemuaTeamMas (#WeAreAllTeamMas).