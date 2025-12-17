KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Police have detained eight individuals to assist in the investigation of a case involving a man who was slashed at the Amara Residensi area in Batu Caves last Sunday.

Gombak District Police Chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said that the police received a report from a medical officer at the Selayang Hospital Emergency Department at approximately 10:35 am on the same day of the incident regarding a man in his 20s who suffered severe injuries after being slashed with a machete.

“Acting on information, a police team from the Gombak District Police Headquarters (IPD) Criminal Investigation Division, in collaboration with the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters’ D7 Criminal Investigation Department, arrested four local men on the same day.

“All suspects have been remanded for seven days until December 21 to assist with investigations,” he said in a statement today.

He added that follow-up arrests were made on December 16 and 17, involving four more local male suspects aged between 21 and 33, who have been remanded for six days until December 22.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons.

Members of the public with information regarding the incident are urged to contact Investigating Officer Insp Muhammad Hakimie Razally at 011-3335 2585 or the Gombak IPD Operations Room at 03-6126 2222 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama