PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed the need to further strengthen the government’s communication machinery.

Speaking during a briefing session with editors-in-chief of local and international media here, Anwar said he had reminded Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil of the importance of improving the government’s communication efforts.

“We need a great deal of courage and, of course, effective communication. The major criticism is that our communication team is not that strong.

“I have always considered ourselves as a team that is constantly striving to do our best, but we have our limitations, and perhaps even mistakes,” he said during the briefing.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, along with a total of 92 local and international media personnel.

Anwar said the media could also play a role in advising the government on delivering more effective communication, stressing that the objective was not to engage in propaganda.

“It is not a propaganda machinery, just telling what is actually at stake in this country. What we are doing, and possibly even our limitations and what we have not done,” he said.

He added that the government was in a position to try and improve its communication efforts.

“It is not just a matter of facing elections, but more critically the fabric of this nation, because whatever is being done, if you want to be a national party working with the people and you must be able to express it,” he said.

On another matter, Anwar said it was important for Malaysians, regardless of race, to enhance their proficiency and command of the Malay language. — Bernama