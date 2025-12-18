KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Kuala Lumpur City FC’s unbeaten run in the Super League this season came to an end after suffering a 0-4 defeat to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) yesterday.

In the match held at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, JDT broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when Cristian Glauder headed in a corner from Oscar Arribas.

Two minutes later, the Southern Tigers winger Manuel Hidalgo calmly converted a rebound for JDT’s second goal, before Jairo Da Silva struck the third during first-half injury time to put the visitors 3-0 ahead.

In the second half, JDT continued to press for more goals, maintaining pressure on the city side’s defence.

Oscar Arribas capped a brilliant night for JDT with a goal in the 73rd minute, sealing a 4-0 victory.

The win keeps JDT at the top of the league with a perfect 33 points from 11 matches, while KL City remain in second place with 23 points from 10 games. — Bernama