PARIS, Feb 6 — Formula One’s governing body the FIA yesterday proposed a change to its sprint format for weekend races for the 2024 season which gets underway in Bahrain later this month.

The FIA said after a meeting of its sporting advisory committee that “there was agreement for a re-ordering of the sessions during the sprint weekend”.

Free practice and sprint qualifying are now set to take place on the Fridays of sprint weekends, with the sprint races and qualifying for Sundays’ races to take place on Saturdays.

Like last year, six sprint races will take place this season, in China, Miami, Austria, Austin, Brazil and Qatar.

A proposal to increase the Power Unit allocation to four per driver for the 2024 and 2025 seasons was agreed.

The regulatory refinements for these changes will be presented to the World Motorsport Council on February 28. — AFP

