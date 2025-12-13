BANGKOK, Dec 13 — National judo exponent Amir Daniel Abdul Majeed delivered Malaysia’s first gold in the sport at the 2025 South East Asian (SEA) Games when he won the men’s under 81-kilogramme (kg) event today.

The 21-year-old beat Ferrer John Viron of the Philippines at Rajamangala Auditorium, Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi in the final today, after beating Indonesian Hartato Diki in the semi finals.

Amir Daniel’s gold is an improvement from the bronze he won in the under 73 kg event two editions ago.

Meanwhile, Nor Izzatul Fazlia Mohamad Tahir won the bronze medal in the women’s under 78 kg judo event. — Bernama