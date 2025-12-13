BANGKOK, Dec 13 — Malaysia’s figure skater Fang Ze Zeng glided to gold in the men’s figure skating singles event at the Sea Games Thailand 2025 here today.

The national skater amassed 157.22 points at the IWIS International Ice Skating Training Center in Samut Prakan to top the podium.

Ze Zeng fended off the challenge from the Philippines’ Brandon James Baldoz, who claimed silver with 137.98 points.

Home skater Aaron Kulvatunyou settled for bronze with 128.39 points.

The Sea Games Thailand 2025 is taking place from Dec 9 to 20 across two provinces - Bangkok and Chonburi. — Bernama