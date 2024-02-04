KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — National mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei’s dreams of glory were dashed when they lost 12-21, 18-21 to home pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai in the final of the Thailand Masters today.

The top-seeded Thais took just 49 minutes to subdue the second-seeded Malaysians at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

This is the Malaysian pair’s fifth loss in six encounters against 2021 world champions Dechapol-Sapsiree, including in the second round of the India Open recently.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei advanced to the final after downing third seeds Hiroki Midorikawa-Natsu Saito of Japan 21-11, 21-17 while Dechapol-Sapsiree made it after defeating Indonesians Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati 21-17, 21-14. — Bernama

