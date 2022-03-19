Messi to miss Monaco game with flu

Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during the match against Lorient at Stade du Moustoir, Lorient December 22, 2021. — Reuters pic

PARIS, March 19 — Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game away to Monaco on Sunday after coming down with the flu.

The Argentine was booed by his own supporters in the 3-0 win over Nantes last weekend following PSG's Champions League elimination by Real Madrid.

Angel Di Maria is also sidelined by a hamstring problem, while Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera are expected to return after the international break.

Messi was recalled Friday by Argentina for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador later this month. He missed the previous two qualifiers in January after contracting Covid-19. — AFP