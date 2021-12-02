IOC says it has held second video call with Peng Shuai

The name of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai is seen at a wall in the Diamond Court at the National Tennis Center where the ATP and WTA China Open tennis tournaments were hosted annually before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, in Beijing, December 2, 2021. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Dec 2 — The International Olympic Committee has held a second video call with doubles former world number one Peng Shuai amid concerns about the Chinese tennis player’s wellbeing, the IOC said in a statement today.

The IOC said it held the call, after having first talked to the player on November 21, yesterday evening Swiss time, just before the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) announced an immediate suspension of all tournaments in China due to concerns about the player’s wellbeing.

“We share the same concern as many other people and organisations about the wellbeing and safety of Peng Shuai. This is why, just yesterday, an IOC team held another video call with her,” said the IOC.

“We have offered her wide-ranging support, will stay in regular touch with her, and have already agreed on a personal meeting in January,” it said, adding Peng appeared to be “safe and well given the difficult situation she is in.”

Beijing is hosting the 2022 winter Olympics in February.

The whereabouts of Peng, a three-time Olympian, became a matter of international concern following a nearly three-week public absence after she posted a message on social media in early November alleging that China’s former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

Neither Zhang, who retired in 2018, nor the Chinese government have commented on Peng’s allegation and the topic has been blocked from direct discussion on China’s heavily censored internet.

The decision by the US-headquartered WTA to walk away from one of its biggest markets was applauded by many leading figures in the tennis world, though it could cost it hundreds of millions of dollars in broadcasting and sponsorship revenue. — Reuters