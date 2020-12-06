JDT FC conveys condolences to Syafiq Ahmad

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) footballer Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad was involved in a car accident at Km163 on the North-South Expressway in Sungai Bakap early this morning, December 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 6 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Football Club has conveyed its condolences to its striker Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad on the loss of his baby boy, mother-in-law and maid, following an accident early this morning.

In the incident at Kilometre 163 of the North-South Expressway at Sungai Bakap, Penang, the 25-year-old footballer and his daughter Aaira Nur Saffiyya, two, sustained light injuries, while his wife Nur Amalina Norain, 25, was reported to be seriously injured.

Muhammad Syafiq’s 22-day-old son, mother-in-law Zainab Wahab, 45, and Indonesian maid Titik Sukamti, in her 30s, were killed in the accident.

“We express our sympathies to Syafiq Ahmad, on the passing of his family members. May Allah bless their souls, Al-Fatihah,” said the club via a posting on Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page.

The Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose car driven by Muhammad Syafiq, was believed to have skidded after crashing into a road divider in the 5.36am incident. — Bernama