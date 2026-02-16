SINGAPORE, Feb 16 — A 58-year-old man has died after a car he was driving was found to have skidded near a Housing Board block in the early hours of February 16.

According to The Straits Times, police were alerted to the incident at around 5.50am at Block 375 Bukit Batok Street 31, where the car was reportedly mounted on a curb.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital but was unconscious on arrival and later pronounced dead.

Police investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing.