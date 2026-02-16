KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Police will continue their investigation into the rally over Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki in the federal capital yesterday, ensuring it does not touch on issues of race, religion and royalty (3R).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the rally, which began at about 4 pm and ended two hours later in front of a shopping complex before participants marched to Dataran Merdeka, proceeded smoothly and remained under control through the cooperation of all parties.

He said the police had received prior notification from the organisers and conducted an engagement session to ensure the rally was held in accordance with the law.

“The rally has so far run smoothly and remained under control, with an estimated 200 people in attendance,” he said at a press conference at Dataran Merdeka here.

Fadil added that all aspects of the rally would be reviewed, and should any matters touch on the 3R issues, an investigation paper would be opened for further action.

“So far, the police are still examining the entire rally from start to end,” he said.

He said about 600 police personnel from the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters and Dang Wangi district police headquarters were deployed to maintain order during the rally. — Bernama