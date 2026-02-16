SINGAPORE, Feb 16 — A 42-year-old man was sentenced to five months’ jail for molesting a woman after falsely claiming to be her father’s colleague, the court heard.

According to court documents reported by the Straits Times, Om Kumar Rai approached the 22-year-old woman while she was walking home around midnight on June 17, 2025.

He allegedly kissed her hand twice before leading her to a staircase landing where he grabbed her right breast.

Om pleaded guilty to one charge of using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty.

The victim’s name and the exact location of the incident were withheld in court records.

Prosecutors told the court that Om initially extended his hand as if for a handshake, but instead held onto her right hand and kissed the back of it twice.

When the woman tried to pull away, he did not release her, guiding her to the staircase landing where the molestation occurred.

The victim managed to push him away and went home before informing her parents, who reported the incident to the police the following morning.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Tay Jia En and Ng Xin Yu described Om’s actions as “undoubtedly intrusive” and urged a custodial sentence.

Under Singapore law, offenders using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty can face up to three years’ imprisonment, fines, caning, or a combination of these punishments.