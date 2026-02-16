SINGAPORE, Feb 16 — A 63-year-old woman accused of tossing human waste onto the parapet of a Housing Board flat has been granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for all seven charges against her.

According to the Straits Times, the discharge means Viona Teo Kee Liok can still face prosecution for the same offences if new evidence comes to light.

District judge Carol Ling approved the prosecution’s request for the discharge on February 16, though no further details were disclosed in court.

Teo had been charged in January with seven counts of causing annoyance to a resident at Block 131 Marsiling Rise, allegedly committing the acts between December 25, 2025, and January 12, 2026.

The accusations included throwing human waste four times, food waste twice, and a combination of food and human waste once onto the unit’s parapet.

Under Singapore law, individuals found guilty of public nuisance may face up to three months in jail, a fine of up to S$2,000 (RM6,190), or both.