KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened an investigation into a RM1.1 billion agreement between the Malaysian government and a foreign company, following complaints that the deal was rushed and lopsided.

According to sources, the probe was initiated after several non-governmental organisations lodged complaints and submitted documents related to the agreement, which is expected to have significant financial implications for the government.

Preliminary information suggests the proposal may not have received the required approvals from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), yet the agreement was concluded hastily.

This claim will be a key focus of the investigation.

Adding to the concerns, several individuals were reportedly given senior positions within the foreign company after leaving the ministry that handled the deal, raising questions of a potential conflict of interest.

The MACC has already obtained several documents related to the agreement from the Ministry of Economy on February 13.

Sources confirmed that investigators will soon summon several key witnesses, including the ministry's secretary-general, to provide explanations regarding the implementation of the agreement.

When contacted, MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the investigation but declined to comment further.