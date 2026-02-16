KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The Malaysian Bar has applied for judicial review, seeking to quash the appointment of Federal Court judge Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh to the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC), arguing that it departs from established constitutional norms.

The statutory body, which represents about 24,000 lawyers in Peninsular Malaysia, contends that the appointment of Terrirudin, a former attorney-general who was only elevated to the Federal Court in November 2024, breaks the long-standing convention of assigning a senior apex court judge to the influential position.

In its application, the Bar is seeking a declaration that the prime minister's decision was unlawful, null, and void, and an order of certiorari to quash the appointment, Free Malaysia Today reported.

It is also requesting a stay on the appointment pending the outcome of the legal challenge and an order of prohibition to restrain Terrirudin from being appointed to any other judicial office-bearer position.

The Bar has named Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Terrirudin himself, the JAC, and the government as respondents in the suit.

The application additionally seeks a mandamus order to compel the establishment of a Royal Commission of Inquiry to investigate unspecified allegations against Terrirudin and to make the findings public.

The JAC, established in 2009, plays a crucial role in the judiciary by recommending suitable candidates for appointment as judges to the prime minister.

The legal challenge comes amid broader concerns about the judiciary.

Two months ago, it was reported that a police probe into allegations of judicial interference by an unnamed Federal Court judge had been closed due to insufficient evidence.

The High Court has fixed March 16 to hear the Bar's application for leave to commence the judicial review.