SHAH ALAM, Feb 16 — Two women were injured after a tree fell onto the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) they were travelling in on Persiaran Tun Arshad Ayub in Section 7 here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department received an emergency call at 12.11pm, with two victims reportedly trapped.

“The operations commander reported that a tree had toppled and fallen onto a black MPV, with two victims pinned inside.

“The victims were later safely extricated. The 39-year-old woman sustained injuries to her face and head, while the 42-year-old victim suffered injuries to her waist,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Mukhlis said both victims have been referred to Shah Alam Hospital for further treatment.

A total of 12 firefighters and two fire engines from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the scene for the operation.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man had a close call when the vehicle he was driving was struck by a fallen fig tree at a night market along Jalan Terusan Utama in Sekinchan at about 10pm yesterday. Ahmad Mukhlis said the man was unhurt. — Bernama