KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to affect multiple states across the country until 6.00pm today.

In the northern region, the warning covers several districts in Kedah and Perak, as well as the entire state of Penang.

The central region is also on alert, with Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Pahang expected to be affected.

In the south, the advisory includes all of Negeri Sembilan and Melaka, as well as most districts in Johor.

On the east coast of the peninsula, parts of Kelantan and Terengganu are also under the warning.

In East Malaysia, the alert covers the Limbang division in Sarawak and several areas in Sabah, including parts of the Interior, Tawau, and Kudat divisions.

MetMalaysia issues such warnings when there are signs of thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20mm per hour that are expected to last for more than an hour.

The public in the affected areas is advised to take necessary precautions.