KOTA KINABALU, Feb 16 — Four individuals have been detained to assist in the murder investigation following the discovery of several dismembered human body parts in a rubbish disposal area in Indah Permai, Manggatal here at 7 am on Thursday (Feb 12).

Acting Kota Kinabalu district police chief Syed Lot Syed Ab Rahman said the first suspect, a 71-year-old local man, was detained at the emergency unit of the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital on the day of the incident.

Syed Lot said following that, another local man, aged 19, was arrested on the same night in the Sepanggar area.

“Today, two more arrests were made involving two local women, aged 29 and 21, in the Sepanggar and Inanam areas,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Syed Lot said the two women were the children of the main suspect and were detained to assist in the investigation regarding their roles and knowledge related to the incident.

He said police also confiscated several items, among them handphones, clothes, a pair of gloves, a machete measuring approximately 27 inches and a Nissan X-Trail vehicle.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama