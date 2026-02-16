SINGAPORE, Feb 16 — The Chinese embassy in Singapore has urged its citizens to avoid gambling, following the death of a Chinese national at the Marina Bay Sands casino.

According to AsiaOne, the individual reportedly fell to their death after gambling, prompting the embassy to assist the family with after-death arrangements.

The embassy did not provide further details on the incident.

The statement also noted that in recent years, several gambling-related deaths involving Chinese nationals have been reported in Singapore.

Ahead of Chinese New Year, the embassy reminded tourists and residents to comply with laws and avoid gambling, which is banned in mainland China.

“Overseas gambling violates national laws, and embassies cannot provide consular protection for illegal activities,” the statement said.

China’s Ministry of Public Security has also set up a platform for reporting suspected illegal gambling activities.