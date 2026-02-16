SEREMBAN, Feb 16 — A two-month-old baby boy is believed to have been abused by his caregiver at a house in Kampung Kayu Ara, Mambau here last Friday.

Seremban police chief ACP Azahar Abdul Rahim said police received a report from the victim’s 25-year-old mother on the same day, informing that there were scratch marks on the chest and bruising on the left cheek after she picked up her baby from the caregiver.

“The baby was sent by his mother early in the morning to be cared for before she picked him up again at 5.10pm. The victim was then taken to Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar (HTJ) here, where examinations confirmed nail marks and abrasions on the chest as well as bruising on the left cheek.

“The baby is currently being warded at the HTJ Paediatric Ward for further observation and is in stable condition,” he said in a statement here today.

He said following the incident, police launched an investigation into a 46-year-old woman, who is also the caregiver, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Azahar said initial investigations found that the woman had been operating as a caregiver for two years but was not registered with the Social Welfare Department.

Meanwhile, he said police are tracking down three men believed to be involved in throwing firecrackers at a house belonging to a senior citizen in Senawang last Saturday.

He urged members of the public with any information about the incident to come forward to assist investigations by contacting the Seremban District Police Headquarters hotline at 06-603 3222 or the nearest police station. — Bernama