KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, has issued a direct warning that more individuals across all government departments and agencies are on his personal “radar” as he intensifies his mission to combat corruption.

In a decree issued to the Royal Press Office today, His Majesty warned that his scrutiny is not limited to just a few departments.

He explicitly named the Royal Malaysia Police, the Immigration Department, the Customs Department, and even the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) itself as being under watch.

“Regardless of your rank… likewise the agents who act as ‘middlemen’ as well as suppliers… you too are within the ‘radar’,” the King decreed.

His Majesty warned those involved not to assume their actions go unnoticed, invoking a Malay proverb and revealing he has his own sources of information.

“As the saying goes, ‘whoever eats chili will feel the heat’… do not think that I do not know anything; I also have my own intelligence,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim described corruption as a “betrayal of the people’s trust” that will not be tolerated, and stressed that the effort to eradicate it must not be merely cosmetic or rhetorical, as no one can escape the law.

He also issued a clear directive for swift action against any officer who fails to carry out their duties with integrity.

“If there are officers who are unable to carry out their trust honestly, give the opportunity to those who are more qualified and clean to carry out that responsibility,” His Majesty decreed, adding that transfers must be implemented without delay.