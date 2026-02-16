ALOR SETAR, Feb 16 — A four-year-old boy was found unconscious after drowning in a fish pond in Kampung Perik, near Kuala Nerang, Saturday.

Padang Terap deputy police chief DSP Affzanisham Mohammad Sham said the incident occurred at 6.15 pm when the victim, Ayyash Ahmad Sajid Ahmed, who had been playing near the pond, was reported missing by his parents.

A search was launched before his shoes were spotted floating in the pond. He was later found unconscious in the water and rushed to Jitra Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11 pm.

His body was sent to the Forensic Department of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar for a post-mortem, which confirmed drowning as the cause of death. — Bernama