KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Thunderstorms and rain are forecast for most states in Peninsular Malaysia, the east coast of Sabah and several areas in Sarawak on the first day of the Chinese New Year tomorrow, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Based on checks on MetMalaysia’s official website, thunderstorms are forecast in most coastal areas of Perak in the morning, while rain is expected across the inland areas of Johor.

“Rain is also forecast in several areas in Terengganu, Pahang, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Kelantan and Selangor.

“In Sabah, rain is forecast in several areas in Tawau and Sandakan, while in Sarawak, similar weather conditions are expected in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit and Bintulu,” it said.

In the afternoon, thunderstorms are forecast in Perak, inland Kedah and most areas in Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Perlis.

Rain is also expected in most areas in Pahang as well as inland Johor, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Thunderstorms are forecast over the inland and west coast areas of Sabah, including Tawau and Sandakan, while Kudat is expected to experience rain. In Sarawak, the forecast involves Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang. — Bernama