KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Malaysians celebrating Chinese New Year can expect generally fair weather in the mornings, but should be prepared for thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings, particularly on the first day of the celebration, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Day one of CNY (Feb 17):

Morning: Fair weather is expected in most parts of Peninsular Malaysia's west coast, with the exception of Johor, which is forecast to experience scattered thunderstorms. Patchy rain is also expected in parts of Sabah and Sarawak.

Afternoon: Widespread thunderstorms are predicted for the central and southern regions of the peninsula, including Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Perak, Pahang, and Johor. Other states can expect isolated thunderstorms.

Night: Isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue in most states across the country.

Day two of CNY (Feb 18):

Morning: Most of the country is expected to be clear, with the exception of isolated thunderstorms in Pahang, Johor, and parts of Sabah and Sarawak.

Afternoon: Johor is again forecast to see widespread thunderstorms, while most other states in the peninsula, along with Sabah and Sarawak, can expect isolated storms.

Night: The weather is expected to clear up in many areas, with only isolated thunderstorms predicted for Penang, Perak, Pahang, Johor, and parts of Sabah and Sarawak.

MetMalaysia urged the public to stay updated on the latest weather alerts and to plan their travels and outdoor activities accordingly during the festive period.