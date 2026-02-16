KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — From animated horse girls to real thoroughbreds, Japan’s multi-billion-dollar video game franchise Umamusume: Pretty Derby continues to exert a global, cross-cultural influence, inspiring collaborations that blend pop culture with the sport of kings and help revive interest in horse racing in regions where the fandom is established.

In Malaysia, the Selangor Turf Club (STC) recently teamed up with local Umamusume fans, giving anime enthusiasts a first-of-its-kind opportunity to leave their mark on real-life racing by naming horses, branding a racing stable, and designing jockey silks for competition.

Held from February 1 to 8, the public contest allowed fans and members of the public to name four Irish-bred geldings and their racing stable, as well as design the official jockey silks to be worn on race day.

A start to greater things

Explaining the origins of the collaboration, STC said the idea was first proposed by its chief executive Datuk Michael Fong Chee Poong, following his recent observation of a growing interest in horse racing among local Umamusume fans.

“Recognising the natural connection between the anime’s horse-inspired characters and real-world racing, he proposed the idea to the syndicate group as a way to meaningfully engage this new audience.

“The concept was to offer Umamusume fans a rare and immersive opportunity to participate directly in the sport by naming horses, naming the stable, and designing jockey silks — elements that are traditionally reserved for owners,” STC said in an emailed response to Malay Mail.

According to STC, the collaboration benefited both sides by exposing horse racing to a younger, engaged audience and modernising the sport’s image, while giving fans the experience of seeing their creative ideas come to life on racehorses and jockey silks.

“The initiative is made even more meaningful with the Year of the Horse, making it a timely celebration that blends tradition, pop culture, and fan participation in a way that is both symbolic and unforgettable,” STC said.

Two of the four Irish-bred geldings whose lifelong name will be decided by Umamusume fans. — Picture courtesy of Selangor Turf Club

According to STC, initial discussions with the Umamusume fan community, Umamusume Circle MY, began in mid-December after the concept was proposed to the community’s organising committee and Ryukku, a well-known local Umamusume cosplayer and committee member.

The response was overwhelmingly positive, STC added, with the community expressing strong enthusiasm for the unique opportunity.

“Their support and proactive involvement helped move the idea forward, laying the foundation for further discussions, refinement of details, and eventual implementation of the collaboration.

Further engagements were later conducted to refine the contest framework, including participation mechanics and creative guidelines, STC added.

Asked if the initiative marked a broader shift in outreach, STC said it was designed as a starting point, not a one-off, to test new ways of engaging the public, especially anime fans interested in horse racing.

“If the response and participation levels are positive, the Club is open to introducing additional interactive activities in the future that further bridge pop culture and horse racing, creating fresh and inclusive engagement opportunities,” STC said.

Taking a careful approach

Given the meaningful symbolism attached to horse naming, STC said strict adherence to Malaysian Racing Association (MRA) rules was a key consideration.

This meant that proposed names must not infringe intellectual property rights, include sensitive or inappropriate language, or carry potentially misleading meanings.

Most importantly, STC said it was also essential to establish that the Club and horse owners retain full rights to use the horse names and jockey silk designs, including the right to amend or modify them where necessary to meet regulatory or operational requirements.

“By setting clear guidelines and approval processes, the Club was able to balance creative freedom for fans while safeguarding regulatory compliance and long-term operational flexibility,” it said.

Unique racing silks and colours are used to represent a horse's owner and to allow race commentators and spectators to easily differentiate between racehorses. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Why is this a big thing for fans?

For a horse to be eligible to race, it must be registered under a unique name that remains with it for life, distinguishing it from others on the track and allowing bloodlines and pedigrees to be easily traced.

In an industry where naming rights are typically controlled by owners and breeders, the contest offers fans a rare and symbolic privilege.

A winning entry secures a lifelong name for a racehorse, with the chosen name appearing on official race cards, called out by commentators, and recorded in racing databases every time the horse competes, becoming a permanent part of its racing and breeding history.

As part of the collaboration, winners in the horse and stable naming categories receive a framed horseshoe — one for each horse — while the selected design winner is awarded a framed jockey silk.

The collaboration, Ryukku said, offers a special way to celebrate horses in both the anime and real-life racing worlds, while letting fans take part in the horses’ journey from the very beginning, rather than simply watching from the sidelines.

“It’s not often for fans to be part of something that will appear on the race track in real life.

“With it happening during the Year of the Horse, it feels even more meaningful, serving as a bridge between Umamusume fandom and the real-world racing community,” she told Malay Mail.

In a previous collaboration last October, the STC let local Umamusume cosplayers take to the turf, giving them the rare chance to race against one another. — Picture courtesy of Umamusume Circle MY

For many fans, the collaboration serves as a unique form of recognition; each race run by the fan-named horses serves as a continuation of the partnership, keeping the fandom invested and encouraging continued engagement between the fandom and the racing community.

“Ultimately, this initiative is about building new connections, creating memorable experiences, and positioning horse racing as a sport that can evolve while still respecting its traditions,” STC said.