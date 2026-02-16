IPOH, Feb 16 — A brief conversation over a meal at an eatery became the last memory etched in Muhd Fauzi Ibrahim’s mind before his son-in-law was killed in an accident at KM25 Jalan Hutan Melintang-Bagan Datuk yesterday.

In the incident, Muhd Fauzi’s son-in-law, Muhammad Nashrul Zainal Anuar, 26, his nephew, Muhammad Adam Rifqi Mohd Fairuz, 12, and niece Nur Aadimiyya Rifqina, 6, died while travelling from Klang, Selangor, to Bagan Datuk for a family holiday ahead of Ramadan.

Muhd Fauzi said he spoke briefly with his son-in-law at an eatery in Teluk Intan before the tragedy struck.

“I asked him if the rice was tasty. He said it was and finished it all, while I didn’t have much appetite. That was the last time I was with him,” he told Bernama today.

Earlier, Bagan Datuk district police chief Supt Mohammad Ali Mohd Jali said that in the 2.30 pm accident yesterday, a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry reportedly lost control and collided with a Kia Cerato carrying Muhammad Nashrul and five other passengers.

The 60-year-old retiree said he first learned of the accident through a phone call from a member of the public at the scene.

“We had already reached our lodging in Bagan Datuk when I received a call informing me of the accident.

“We rushed to the scene and were told that Muhammad Adam Rifqi had died at the scene, while the other two were receiving treatment at the time,” he said.

Muhd Fauzi said Muhammad Nashrul would be buried in his hometown in Bagan Datuk, while the two children would be taken back to Klang, Selangor, for burial.

Meanwhile, another family member, Nur Ain Ahmad Zamri, 28, appealed to anyone with evidence related to the accident to come forward to assist the investigation.

“I urge anyone who was at the scene to share any information or dashcam footage immediately with the police.

“This is crucial to help the authorities and the family determine the cause of the accident,” she said. — Bernama