JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 16 — The government has entrusted a special committee to investigate the issue of share ownership involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Madani Government spokesperson and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the Cabinet had conveyed its response on the matter through the decision to establish the special committee.

“For us (the Cabinet), we are leaving it to the committee to carry out the investigation, to conduct a full investigation, and Tan Sri Azam himself has been very open in stating that he is prepared to be investigated,” he told reporters after launching the Ramadan Tour 2026, 14th Edition, here today.

Recently, the Government announced that Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar has been appointed chairman of the Special Investigation Committee on the issue of share ownership involving Azam.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the committee would carry out a detailed investigation to ensure due justice for the individual under investigation.

Bloomberg had previously reported that Azam owned shares in a financial services company based on corporate filings.

However, Azam, at a recent press conference, stressed that his shareholding worth RM800,000 in a financial services company was conducted transparently and in accordance with established procedures.

On a gathering related to the MACC Chief Commissioner issue attended by Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Fahmi said the former PKR deputy president has the right to participate in the gathering.

“He (Rafizi) has the right to do what he feels he wants to do. Under the Constitution, Malaysians do have the right to assemble.

“Yesterday, we heard the Kuala Lumpur police chief say that around 150 to 200 people were present and that there were no incidents that caused alarm or disrupted security,” he said.

Asked whether Rafizi could face disciplinary action by the party, Fahmi said that, in general, there is no issue with assembling, but any decision would be left to the party should there be complaints against Rafizi.

“We leave it to the party if there are any complaints (against Rafizi). So far, the Secretary-General has not informed us of receiving any complaints.

“Those who gathered have a right to do so, and it does not pose any problem from a legal perspective,” he said.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said police would continue investigations into the gathering to ensure there were no elements touching on race, religion and royalty (3R).

He said the police would examine all aspects of the gathering and, if any elements involving 3R issues were found, an investigation paper would be opened for further action. — Bernama