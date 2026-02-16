SIBU, Feb 16 — Police are investigating an incident in which the glass door of a bank in Jalan Lanang was believed to have been struck by gunfire, and are working to establish the motive and identify the suspects.

In a statement, Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said inspections at the scene led to the discovery of a bullet casing and a live round believed to be linked to the incident.

“The Sibu district police headquarters confirms receiving a report from a man regarding the incident. Based on witness accounts, two men were seen riding a motorcycle, and one of them discharged a shot using what is believed to be a pistol before fleeing the scene,” he said.

Zulkipli also confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960, which provides for a prison sentence of up to five years, a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both, upon conviction.

He also advised the public not to speculate, as it could interfere with the investigation.

“Any information related to the incident may be channelled to the investigating officer or the nearest police station to assist the investigation,” he said addding that the incident, believed to have occurred at about 3 pm, had earlier gone viral on social media. — Bernama