KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Tourism Malaysia welcomed the arrival of Greater Bay Airlines’ inaugural chartered flight for its direct daily seasonal service from Hong Kong to Kuala Lumpur, marking a significant enhancement in air connectivity between Malaysia and one of Hong Kong’s major economic hubs.

Introduced in conjunction with the Lunar New Year travel period, the service is expected to further strengthen tourism and business exchanges between the two destinations.

The inaugural flight, HB459, arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA2) at 1.55am and was received by Lee Thai Hung, Deputy Director General (Promotion II) of Tourism Malaysia, together with representatives from Greater Bay Airlines and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

The welcoming ceremony underscored the close collaboration between stakeholders in promoting tourism and strengthening economic ties between Malaysia and Hong Kong.

The seasonal Kuala Lumpur service reflects Greater Bay Airlines’ commitment to meeting peak travel demand during the Lunar New Year period, catering to leisure travellers, those visiting friends and relatives (VFR), as well as business passengers travelling between Hong Kong and Malaysia.

The additional capacity is expected to support increased inbound tourism and facilitate closer people-to-people connections during one of the region’s busiest travel seasons.

By operating direct flights between Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur, the seasonal service enhances connectivity between two key economic and tourism hubs, offering travellers greater convenience and flexibility.

The initiative also aligns with Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to strengthen international air links and reinforce its position as a preferred destination for both regional and long-haul travellers.

In a statement, Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim, Director General of Tourism Malaysia, said, “The introduction of Greater Bay Airlines’ seasonal service to Kuala Lumpur is anticipated to provide a meaningful boost to Malaysia’s tourism sector during the Lunar New Year period, traditionally one of the region’s peak travel seasons. By expanding direct air capacity from Hong Kong, the service is expected to increase visitor arrivals, stimulate tourism-related expenditure and benefit sectors such as hospitality, retail, food and beverage and transportation.”

The enhanced connectivity further strengthens Malaysia’s appeal as a short-haul destination for festive travel, family reunions and cultural exploration while reaffirming Hong Kong’s position as a key source market.

The initiative complements Tourism Malaysia’s broader strategy to expand air access, drive sustainable tourism growth and deepen economic and people-to-people ties with international markets.

For travellers from Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur is widely regarded as a vibrant, accessible and culturally rich city, offering a compelling blend of modern urban experiences and traditional heritage.

The city continues to attract visitors with its diverse culinary scene, world-class shopping, contemporary attractions and iconic landmarks, set within a dynamic multicultural environment that reflects Malaysia’s rich heritage.

Hong Kong, together with mainland China, consistently ranks among Malaysia’s leading source markets, making the expansion of direct flight routes a strategic priority in driving tourism growth.

This increase in air capacity is timely and aligned with Tourism Malaysia’s initiatives to boost visitor arrivals and tourism receipts from key markets.

Malaysia’s strong appeal was reflected in robust visitor performance, with 4.7 million arrivals recorded from China between January and December 2025, representing a 25.1 per cent year-on-year increase.

Tourism Malaysia remains committed to working closely with international carriers to expand flight networks and ensure Malaysia continues to be a top-of-mind destination for travellers worldwide.

In this regard, the organisation welcomes the launch of this chartered service by Greater Bay Airlines and looks forward to continued collaboration on joint promotional initiatives to showcase Malaysia’s diverse attractions, rich gastronomy and renowned hospitality to travellers from Hong Kong. — Bernama