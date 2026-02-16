SEPANG, Feb 16 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) branch has foiled three smuggling cases involving various items including drugs, iron rods and electric vehicles, with the total value of seizures and duties estimated at RM2.508 million.

Its director Zulkifli Muhammad said the three cases involved the seizure of cannabis buds and cocaine weighing 16.057 kilogrammes (kg), iron weighing 145,281 kg and 21 units of three-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) and e-bikes.

At a press conference on the Customs’ success, he said in the first case, the Kuala Lumpur JKDM Enforcement Division operations team detained and seized three packages suspected of containing cannabis and cocaine that were being exported separately to two European countries.

“On January 5, two packages containing cannabis buds weighing 16 kg with an estimated value of RM1.408 million were seized, while on January 28, another package containing 57 grammes of cocaine valued at RM11,400 was also confiscated,” he said.

He said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to use mail and courier services and declare the packages as gifts to evade detection by authorities.

For the second case on January 19, Zulkifli said six containers carrying iron rods of various sizes were detained at Port Klang, Selangor, through cooperation with the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) and the JKDM COBRA team.

The goods weighing 145,281 kg are estimated to be worth RM683,164 with total duties and taxes amounting to RM200,136.

“All the iron rods are believed to have been imported without a valid permit from the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB),” he said.

On the seizure of EVs on January 28, he said raids were carried out on three separate premises in Sentul and Petaling Jaya suspected of selling three-wheeled EVs and e-bikes without valid import permits.

A total of 21 EVs and e-bikes were seized with an estimated value of RM122,101 involving duties and taxes of RM83,028.

According to Zulkifli, the sales were conducted online with direct delivery to buyers to avoid detection by authorities.

JKDM also urged the public to help combat smuggling activities, particularly involving drugs, cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, firecrackers and vehicles, by channelling information through its toll-free line at 1-800-88-8855 or at any nearby customs office. — Bernama