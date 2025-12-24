SINGAPORE, Dec 24 — A 47-year-old man already serving a jail term for his role in a case involving husbands who drugged their wives and arranged for them to be raped has been sentenced to an additional eight weeks in prison.

The Straits Times reported that the man, who cannot be named due to a gag order, pleaded guilty to one charge of posting multiple obscene images on an online portal.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana told the court that in 2010 the man created a thread titled “Wife Fantasy” and invited others with similar interests to contact him.

“He would chat about his various sexual fantasies with (the other users), including but not limited to chats about engaging in sexual acts with other individuals’ wives after having drugged them or while they were unconscious,” said Boppana.

Investigations found that the man recorded sexual encounters with women and between 2012 and 2019 uploaded images of them in states of undress without their consent.

Court documents showed that some of the images depicted women performing sexual acts, and the man edited them by masking faces with white circles while leaving private parts exposed.

Authorities recovered 19 images linked to him during a 2020 investigation, with 12 deemed obscene.

The prosecution said, “These images were posted under the thread ‘Wifey Pics to Share’ and received 129 replies from... users.”

The man was previously sentenced in January 2024 to 13 years in jail and 12 strokes of the cane for conspiring to commit rape between 2010 and 2011.

He will serve the new sentence only after completing the earlier one.

He was the last of seven men prosecuted in connection with the unprecedented rape conspiracy case.

Earlier reports identified him as “O,” while another offender, “J,” invited him to rape J’s unconscious wife in March 2011.

J, described as the central figure in the case, drugged his wife and invited multiple men to rape her between 2010 and 2018.

The crimes were uncovered when J’s wife found explicit images of herself on his mobile phone on January 1, 2020.