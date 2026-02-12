SINGAPORE, Feb 12 — Authorities will conduct stepped-up enforcement operations at Woodlands Checkpoint from February 13 to 17 ahead of the festive season, said Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

ICA said the operations aim to deter and detect motorists who commit traffic violations such as speeding and queue cutting at the checkpoint.

It noted that a total of eight cases of traffic violations were detected at Woodlands Checkpoint in January and the offenders faced enforcement action.

“The authorities will not hesitate to take firm action against travellers who commit offences or do not comply with officers’ instructions at the checkpoints,” said ICA in a Facebook posting Thursday.

Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles may be imposed with entry bans, while drivers of Singapore-registered vehicles may be referred to the Traffic Police for further investigations and penalties, it said. — Bernama