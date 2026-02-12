SINGAPORE, Feb 12 — Two Malaysian men pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to repeatedly entering Singapore to withdraw a total of S$1 million (RM3.1 million) in scam proceeds for a syndicate operating via Telegram chat groups.

Chang Yang, 23, admitted to conspiring with Ivan Thong Yoong Khean, 27, to withdraw S$403,020 from 24 bank accounts between May and December 2024, the Channel News Asia reported.

In addition to the same charge as Chang, Thong also pleaded guilty to retaining 51 ATM cards and their access cards, together with Chang.

On top of the initial withdrawal, Chang also took out another S$371,850, while Thong withdrew a further S$255,620; these amounts were included in the charges taken into consideration.

According to the report, the two men were arrested at Takashimaya on Dec 5, 2024 with 36 ATM cards and S$34,720 on them, while another 15 ATM cards were found in a locker.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Karl Tan said the money belonged to victims who fell prey to government official impersonation scams and Alipay scams, some of whom were vulnerable and elderly.

“Harm was also caused to public confidence in Singapore’s administration because the scams could foster doubt in victims’ minds when they receive official communications from government officials in the future,” he said.

The two men are scheduled to return to court next month for mitigation and sentencing. —