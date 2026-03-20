KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand’s horror co-production Kong Tao has hit cinemas, offering audiences a chilling dive into fear, mystery, and the unknown.

Directed by Peiji Goh and Yong Choon Lin, the film features an international cast and blends authentic storytelling with suspenseful horror designed to resonate across cultures.

At a press conference at TGV Sunway Pyramid yesterday, the cast shared their experiences working on the film, revealing the thrills—and frights—behind the scenes.

Singaporean singer-actor Glenn Yong, known for comedies Ah Girls Go Army (2022) and King of Musang King (2023), makes his horror debut as Chen Xin.

“I wouldn’t say I dreamt of being in a horror film, but it has always been on my bucket list,” he told Malay Mail.

Yong described filming in a dark, echoing temple in Thailand, including a scene where a possessed cast member terrified him, and another involving holding fish eyeballs for a hallucination scene. “It was unforgettable,” he said.

Despite the scares, Yong called the project eye-opening and valuable, though he hinted his next role would likely be in romance.

Veteran Hong Kong actor Philip Keung Ho-man, celebrated for The Beast Stalker (2008) and Shock Wave (2017), portrays a real-life witch doctor, or bomoh, in the film.

Hong Kong actor Philip Keung at the Malaysia–Singapore–Thailand horror movie Kong Tao ( black magic) held at TGV Sunway Pyramid. yesterday.

“The character was unlike anything I’ve done before,” he said, adding that he studied a real-life bomoh to capture the proper rhythm, movements, and sounds.

Keung also learned basic Thai to portray his Mandarin-speaking character authentically and noted the set’s laid-back pace gave him time to fully immerse himself in the role.

Observing solat prayer times on set was a new and enlightening experience, he added.

Thai actress Kao Supassara Thanachat, known for the teen drama Hormones (2013–2015), stars as Fon, an investigative journalist, marking her first international project.

“It was my first time speaking English throughout an entire film,” she said. Kao found it eye-opening to see Malaysian audiences embrace films that mix multiple languages and praised co-star Bront Palarae for his professionalism.

Interestingly, she discovered during filming that she and Bront had previously appeared in the same Thai film, Tee Yai: Born to Be Bad, though they had not met on that project.

The cast shared what they hope audiences will take away.

Yong encouraged horror fans to support the film, while Keung asked viewers to set aside preconceptions and explore Kong Tao’s world of black magic.

Kao invited audiences to immerse themselves fully: “Leave everything outside the cinema and just watch. If you are a horror fan, you will love it.”

Based on extensive research and real-life elements, Kong Tao explores black magic with care and authenticity. It is now screening in cinemas nationwide.