KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Police have dismissed online claims that the father of one of the teenage boys arrested over the fatal stabbing of a female college student in Ketereh, Kelantan, last Friday is a retired police officer with powerful connections.

Kota Bharu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azmir Damiri said the suspect’s father is actually a retiree from another government agency.

“Claims circulating online alleging that he is a retired police officer or that the family has strong ‘connections’ are completely untrue,” he said when contacted by Utusan Malaysia.

Mohd Azmir said police were carrying out a thorough investigation and urged the public not to spread unverified information.

“What is certain is that a comprehensive investigation is underway. There is no issue of ‘powerful connections’ influencing the case,” he added.

The claims began circulating on social media yesterday, with some users alleging that one of the teenage suspects came from a well-connected family.

Yesterday, a couple aged 60 and 66, who had earlier been remanded for three days, were released on police bail.

The couple are understood to be the parents of one of the teenage suspects detained in connection with the case.

In the incident, which took place around midnight on Friday, the body of a nineteen-year-old female was discovered in Kampung Padang Simah with 61 stab wounds across her body.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat previously said the victim had been found without identification documents, although investigators later confirmed her identity through fingerprint checks conducted by the National Registration Department.

Police believe the victim was killed elsewhere before her body was dumped at the location.