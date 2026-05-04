KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The three-day Rain Rave Water Music Festival (RRWMF) made its debut on the streets of Bukit Bintang, turning the usually congested streets into a high-energy, water-soaked dance floor.

Organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac), the festival ran from April 30 to May 2 and featured international and local DJs alongside cultural showcases and other attractions.

From becoming a topic of political debate to drawing massive crowds and witnessing a heroic bystander intervention on its final day, here are some highlights from RRWMF 2026, which was also held in conjunction with World Labour Day celebrations.

Built like a mega festival

When it comes to RRWMF’s sound system and stage design, Motac deserves credit for introducing not only a larger stage setup, but also a revolving one, giving performers the chance to interact with festival-goers from both sides of the Bukit Bintang street in front of Pavilion KL.

This marked an improvement from Motac’s previous stage setup during the ministry’s New Year’s Eve celebrations and the launch of the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026) campaign earlier this year, which was comparatively smaller.

Meanwhile, the sound system, coupled with a series of delay speakers strategically placed along the street, created a reverberating surround-sound experience. Some could argue RRWMF’s setup even surpassed the audio quality of several ticketed local festivals.

Backlash didn’t stop the party

According to Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus, RRWMF drew more than 7,000 attendees during its opening night on April 30, with the number swelling to 30,000 on its final day on May 2.

An unofficial figure announced during the closing ceremony claimed the festival recorded around 180,000 footfalls, while garnering millions of views through various social media ‘live’ streams throughout the three-day celebration.

The large turnout came despite backlash from political parties and religious authorities, while some members of the public also mistakenly linked the festival to Songkran celebrations.

It was also reported that a group of student activists held a gathering at the venue to oppose the celebrations on the festival’s opening day. Nevertheless, the festival proceeded as planned.

Nobody stayed dry

RRWMF did not hold back when it came to making it “rain” in the city centre. The stage was equipped with water cannons and sprays, while personnel along Bukit Bintang continuously drenched festival-goers with water hoses.

Even Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing was seen enjoying himself on stage as he sprayed audiences, particularly those in the Rock Zone located directly in front of the stage in the Rhythm of Rain zone.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing enjoying the final night of RRWMF 2026. — Picture by Yusof Isa

A video of Tiong drenching audiences later went viral after local girl group Dolla shared a clip of him taking over a water spray and soaking the crowd while maintaining a straight face as the group performed during opening night.

Another notable aspect of RRWMF was the rare sight of festival-goers and organisers welcoming rainy weather, which aligned perfectly with the festival’s theme of celebrating rain as a vital natural element in Malaysia’s environment.

More than just a rave

RRWMF featured more than 30 performers across its three-day run, most of whom were local and international DJs.

Its opening day saw several teenage DJs take the stage, including 11-year-old DJ Ameer alongside DJ Werno, DJ Ethan and DJ Cube Crusher.

This was followed by a line-up of regional all-female DJs alongside a collaborative Wujackers set between Singaporean DJ Wukong and Dutch duo Bassjackers.

The festival also featured local stars including rappers Joe Flizzow and Killa Driz alongside DJ CZA, as well as girl group Dolla, De Fam and Mimifly.

DJs also performed remixes of trending hits alongside local favourites such as Sinaran by Datuk Sheila Majid and renditions of the Visit Malaysia 2026 theme song, Surreal Experiences.

Beyond the music, several performances also incorporated traditional cultural showcases, including DJ Sherry Alyssa’s opening set on the third day featuring dancers from various ethnic backgrounds.

RRWMF also featured a slew of traditional cultural performances blended with contemporary EDM music. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Earlier that same day, the main stage hosted the Malaysia Cultural Fashion Show by ALIST Academy Malaysia, featuring 40 Malaysian models dressed in traditional attire styled to match the festival theme.

Meanwhile, the Rhythm of Flavours zone located in front of JW Marriott Hotel Bukit Bintang offered festival-goers local street food and snacks including fried cempedak, rojak, fresh fruits and apam balik.

The World Labour Day celebration under the VM2026 campaign also saw seven other states — including Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Melaka, Kedah, Labuan and Pahang — holding their own festival-themed activities.

These included the Karnival Candat Sotong in Terengganu, a floating market in Johor and a Bubble Bash Neon Fun Run in Negeri Sembilan alongside performances by Datuk Zainal Abidin and Sheila Majid in Port Dickson.

Tourism Malaysia also said in a press release that around 80 hotels nationwide offered promotional rates tied to the festival weekend.

The festival’s unexpected heroes

Despite the relatively smooth three-day celebration, RRWMF was marred by the arrest of a 28-year-old woman armed with a knife.

However, a viral video showed members of the public bravely intervening to subdue the woman before police arrived. The clip, which garnered more than two million views on Instagram, saw many local social media users praising the bystanders for their swift action.

Kuala Lumpur police have since confirmed the woman’s arrest, and no injuries were reported.

The festival’s final night also saw beverage companies distributing free drinks to festival-goers, while local DJ Sherry Alyssa shared a clip showing several attendees picking up trash left behind after the event ended.

Cleaning crews were later dispatched to clear Bukit Bintang’s wet streets following the festival.

RRWMF will most likely return next year, with Tiong previously telling the media that he plans to make it a signature annual event on Malaysia’s tourism calendar.