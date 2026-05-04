LOS ANGELES, May 4 – In a move that blends pop stardom, cinematic technology, and interactive gaming, Billie Eilish has joined forces with Avatar director James Cameron to deliver an immersive 3D concert experience – not in theatres, but inside Roblox.

The duo previously collaborated on Eilish's upcoming 3D documentary, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR, which Cameron co-directed. Now, that same boundary‑pushing visual style is being ported into the metaverse.

Roblox users can step into the action starting Tuesday, May 5, at 5pm PST (3am Malaysian time). The game's popular entertainment hub, "The Block," will be transformed into a digital replica of Eilish's real‑life stage. Players can even roleplay as the singer herself – a first for this type of activation.

The visual upgrade is heavy on 3D effects, from stage lighting to depth‑of‑field tricks, designed to mimic the cinematic feel of Cameron's filmmaking.

The main attraction drops Thursday, May 7, at 5.30pm PST and runs through Sunday, May 10. During that window, visitors can watch an exclusive performance of Birds of a Feather from the documentary, along with the official trailer. An avatar version of Billie will also appear inside the experience.

For those who'd rather grab the mic, karaoke functionality lets fans perform hits like Ocean Eyes and when the party's over alongside the digital crowd.

From May 5, the Roblox Marketplace will sell a set of Billie‑inspired virtual items, including a detailed Billie avatar and an exclusive animation pack tied to the tour.

With James Cameron pushing the 3D envelope and Eilish embracing the interactive world of Roblox, this digital event is shaping up to be a test case for where live music – and moviegoing – might be headed next.