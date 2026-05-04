KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) to expedite cloud seeding operations in states currently at critical levels, particularly Kedah and Perlis.

Saying the move is urgently needed to deal with current weather conditions, he also suggested the use of drone technology to overcome logistical constraints so that the operations can be carried out smoothly.

“I have instructed MetMalaysia to expedite its implementation, including exploring the use of drone technology and cooperation with various parties to address the shortage of suitable aircraft, to ensure the well-being of the people is protected,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

Earlier, Anwar held a meeting with senior management of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) to review policy planning and the ministry’s priorities for the year.

Apart from weather issues, the meeting also discussed the welfare of three national elephants – Dara, Amoi and Kelat – currently in Japan.

On this matter, he stressed that the welfare of the animals must be prioritised by NRES and Taiping Zoo, alongside the need for transparent information to the public.

“Any decision and action must be based on facts and take into account the best welfare of Dara, Amoi and Kelat. Transparent and factual information must be continuously shared so that the public has a clear understanding of their condition there,” he said.

Anwar also reminded the ministry on matters of management and governance.

“In concluding the meeting, I stressed the importance of good governance, strong integrity and zero tolerance for leakages. These are the foundations of our efforts in building an inclusive, prosperous and sustainable Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama