HORSENS, DENMARK, May 4 — China dashed France’s dream of a historic Thomas Cup triumph, seeing off the European side 3-1 to retain the title in the final of the 2026 edition at Forum Horsens here yesterday.

China drew first blood when world No. 1 men’s singles player Shi Yu Qi survived an 85-minute battle to hold off strong resistance from world No. 4 Christo Popov 21-16, 16-21, 21-17 in a pulsating opener.

China’s world number one shuttler Shi Yu Qi plays against Christo Popov of France during the BWF Thomas Cup final at Forum Horsens in Horsens, Denmark, May 4, 2026. — Bernama pic

France responded in style through their second singles and world No. 10 Alex Lanier, who produced a composed and clinical display by mixing delicate net play to stun world No. 7 Li Shi Feng 21-13, 21-10 in 43 minutes to draw level.

However, the Asian team wrestled back control in the third match, with third singles and world No. 15 Weng Hong Yang digging deep to edge world No. 17 Toma Junior Popov 22-20, 20-22, 21-19 in a tense 96-minute battle.

With the title on the line, world No. 99 men’s doubles pair He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu stepped up to deliver a knockout blow by prevailing against world No. 52 Eloi Adam-Leo Rossi.

France’s Christo Popov plays against China’s Shi Yu Qi during the BWF Thomas Cup final at Forum Horsens in Horsens, Denmark, May 4, 2026. — Bernama pic

After taking the first set 21-13, the Chinese pair wrapped it up 21-16, with Ji Ting’s delicate net shot dropping in to seal China’s 12th Thomas Cup title.

The rest of China’s shuttlers then rushed onto the court, mobbing each other before circling in celebration. — Bernama