KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — A couple remanded in connection with the death of a 19-year-old college student found with 61 stab wounds in Ketereh, Kelantan, has been released on police bail, as investigations continue to focus on two teenage suspects.

Kota Bharu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azmir Damiri said the couple, aged 60 and 66, were released today.

“The couple was released on police bail today and investigations are now focused on the two 19-year-old suspects,” he said when contacted by Berita Harian yesterday.

The couple, believed to be the parents of one of the male suspects, had been remanded for three days.

The two teenage suspects remain under a week-long remand to assist investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Nurfisya Zulkifly, was found dead at about 12.30am on Friday along Jalan Kampung Kubang Kiat in Ketereh.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat previously said the victim had no identification documents on her when she was found.

Police later confirmed her identity through fingerprint records with the National Registration Department (JPN).

Police believe the victim was killed elsewhere before her body was dumped at the location.

A post-mortem found the cause of death to be multiple stab wounds to the chest.