KUALA LUMPUR, MAY 4 — Hong Kong’s ‘King of the Stage,’ Aaron Kwok, returns to Kuala Lumpur as part of the ‘Aaron Kwok ICONIC World Tour 2026.’

The concert, organised by Jazzy Group and co-organised by First Strong Workshop Limited, Duntel Entertainment, and MAISEAT, with Public Bank Berhad as presenter, will take place on September 12, 2026 (Saturday), 8pm at Unifi Arena, Bukit Jalil.

Built on a bold, boundary-pushing creative vision, the ICONIC World Tour brings its original full-scale production stage to Kuala Lumpur, offering fans an immersive, multidimensional concert experience.

More than 200 crew members will be mobilised both on and off stage, delivering a meticulously engineered production from start to finish.

The ICONIC World Tour debuted in 2024 at the Hong Kong Coliseum, launching with overwhelming momentum and expanding globally.

The tour has since reached the United States, Taiwan, Indonesia, and major cities across Mainland China, including Chengdu, Chongqing, Xi’an, Beijing, Suzhou, Guangzhou, and Hefei—consistently selling out and drawing electrifying audience responses.

Kwok has frequently visited Malaysia in recent years, including appearances from 2023 through 2025, the most recent being at the Hong Kong Film Gala in Kuala Lumpur.

This time he will bring with him a fully upgraded international concert spectacle.

Eagerly anticipated, the concert is set to be one of Kuala Lumpur’s biggest live events of 2026.

Public ticket sales for the Malaysia show will begin on May 22, 2026, via official platforms including www.maiseat.com, https://www.etix.my/, and Trip.com.

For more details and updates, visit Jazzy Group’s official website and social media channels.