KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya this morning to give a statement over an ongoing investigation linked to the government’s collaboration with UK-based chip design company Arm Holdings.

The Pandan MP and former economy minister was seen entering the anti-graft agency’s compound at about 9.45am, ahead of his scheduled 10am appearance.

“God willing, we will go through the process. We have nothing to hide. And if it ends up in court, I am confident we have a strong case,” he said on the sidelines, as reported by FMT.

A group of supporters had gathered outside the premises, while several police personnel were stationed nearby to monitor the situation.

Subang MP Wong Chen, a close ally of Rafizi, was also present.

MACC previously said the probe concerns a strategic collaboration agreement in the semiconductor industry involving the Economy Ministry and Arm Limited, with investigations centred on alleged abuse of power and misappropriation tied to an RM1.1 billion investment.

In a statement posted on social media last week, Rafizi confirmed he had received notice from MACC requiring him to appear at its headquarters today.

He claimed the case had become MACC’s “top priority” since February and insisted there was no financial wrongdoing involved.

“There is no monetary motive. No money is involved,” he said on his official X account.

Rafizi’s former aide, James Chai, was also questioned by MACC over three days last week.

Rafizi said he expected he could eventually face charges related to alleged breach of trust, including accusations of providing false information or rushing Cabinet approval for the agreement.

“Insya Allah, I am prepared with my team of lawyers. It will be a long and fascinating trial, because many of the country’s top leaders will be called as witnesses,” he added.