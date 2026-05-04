KUALA LUMPUR, MAY 4 – Local singer and actor Jalil Hamid, whose full name is Abdul Jalil Abdul Hamid, has passed away at the age of 69 this afternoon in his sleep

His daughter, Afiqah Jalil, shared the news earlier through an Instagram post, stating that the late actor breathed his last at 12:30pm at his residence.

His body was taken to Masjid Al-Munawwarah in Shah Alam, Selangor, and will be laid to rest at the Section 21 Shah Alam Muslim Cemetery after the Asar prayers.

Jalil was diagnosed with an enlarged heart after undergoing surgery around July 2022.

Due to his condition, he experienced a drastic weight loss of 30 kg and suffered from a loss of appetite.

In 2024, he expressed gratitude that his health had gradually improved and that he was able to enjoy heavier meals again.

The star is no stranger to the local scene.

Jalil began his entertainment career in the early 1980s and was known for songs such as Ayam, Raya, and Makan.

He also starred in several popular films, including Baginda (1997), Zombi Kampung Pisang (2007), Lelaki Harapan Dunia (2014), and Bisik Pada Langit (2017).

Throughout his career, Jalil won several awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Baginda at the 13th Malaysia Film Festival and Best Supporting Actor (Drama) for Calon Syurga at the 2016 Anugerah Skrin.