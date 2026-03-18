KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Sony Pictures Malaysia has surprised fans by announcing that its upcoming animated feature GOAT will receive an exclusive Malaysian version.

The local twist sees acclaimed star Zul Ariffin take over from David Harbour as the voice of Archie, adding a distinctly Malaysian flavour to the character.

During a media roundtable at GSC Mid Valley yesterday, Zul shared that he did not initially realise he would become the first Malaysian to dub an English-speaking role in an international animated film.

“When I got the call, I thought it was going to be a Malay dub.”

However, upon arriving at the studio and reviewing the script, he realised the role required him to perform in English instead.

“I got there, they played me a few clips, and I got nervous.”

As English is not his first language, the actor admitted he was hesitant at first.

But encouragement from his team, along with step-by-step guidance, helped him push through the challenge.

“The studio advised me to just take it slow.”

“The whole team helped me a lot, I didn’t think I could do it,” he said.

“Everything went smoothly, Alhamdulillah.”

The entire recording process took about two and a half hours.

Why Zul said yes to GOAT

Accepting the opportunity, Zul said he wanted to gain new experience, adding that he has been a fan of animation since childhood, citing The Lion King as his favourite.

Having spent over a decade in the film industry, he added that he has been looking for opportunities to be part of projects aimed at younger audiences.

“It’s good for the kids.

“The younger generation may not know my previous acting roles because it’s a different era,” he said.

“But now, they might know Archie.”

He added that animation had always been on his list, though he did not have the right connections to pursue such roles, and expressed gratitude to his team for the opportunity.

‘A different ballgame’: Cracking voice acting

As this marked his first experience in voice acting for animation, Zul described it as a completely different challenge compared with live-action performances.

“It’s my first animation — I’ve never done it before.

“It’s a different ballgame,” he explained.

“I needed to make sure my voice wasn’t too different from Harbour’s — though not 100 per cent the same, at least heading in that direction.”

He added that, unlike traditional acting, where improvisation is common, voice acting required him to closely follow the script and match pre-existing scenes.

“In films, I usually add a lot and improvise based on the role.

“For voice acting, I mostly follow the script, and I already know what kind of character I’m going to portray.

“Animation is different because the timing is faster.

“The voice also needs to be more animated and expressive — you really have to lean in that direction; you can’t perform it like regular acting.”

‘I’d do it again tomorrow’: What’s next

When asked by Malay Mail whether he would take on voice acting in English again despite the challenges, he responded enthusiastically.

“Definitely.

“I could do it again tomorrow,” he said.

“I’m glad I said yes, and I’m glad everything went well.

“It’s hard, but it’s a great experience.”

He also expressed interest in being involved in Malaysian animation projects if the role suited his voice, noting that many of his colleagues in the industry have gained valuable experience from such work.

“If people think my voice suits it, then I’m open to it.”

Zul hopes that voicing Archie will pave the way for local talent to pursue English voice acting in international projects in the future.

“It’s a start.

“I think at some point, we’ll get there,” he said.

Inside GOAT: An underdog story with bite

GOAT, a sports comedy directed by Tyree Dillihay and written by Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley, is inspired by the book Funky Dunks by Chris Tougas.

Set in an all-animal world, the story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the pros and play “roarball” — a high-intensity, full-contact sport dominated by the world’s fastest and fiercest animals.

The film’s central theme revolves around “never giving up on your dreams”, with Malay Mail, which attended the premiere screening yesterday, noting that the message comes through strongly on screen.

GOAT opens in Malaysian cinemas tomorrow, with Zul hoping families will take the opportunity to enjoy the film together during the festive season.