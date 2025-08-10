LONDON, Aug 10 — Singer Jessie J recently announced her breast cancer diagnosis and she had been recovering after a mastectomy.

However it seems the singer will be undergoing another surgery though she has not disclosed the specifics of it.

In a post where Jessie, 37, also teased an upcoming music release, the singer wrote: “I can rest, parent AND release new music.

I didn’t leave a major label after 18 years to be scared to re write the rules to fit around my life/ health. I just have to make it realistic on what I can deliver in all roles in my life.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jessie J (@jessiej)

Last week she was hospitalised after an infection, the singer revealed in an Instagram story. 

In this new post, she stated that she was seven weeks post-breast cancer surgery, and was ‘still in the thick of recovery and my body is still finding its way.’

She has decided that she will not wait for a ‘perfect’ timing to release music again and is ‘choosing to carry on’.

The new music drop is likely to be August 29, a date she showed in the Instagram reel. 

Here’s to the singer’s recovery and a smooth surgery ahead.