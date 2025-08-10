LONDON, Aug 10 — Singer Jessie J recently announced her breast cancer diagnosis and she had been recovering after a mastectomy.

However it seems the singer will be undergoing another surgery though she has not disclosed the specifics of it.

In a post where Jessie, 37, also teased an upcoming music release, the singer wrote: “I can rest, parent AND release new music.

I didn’t leave a major label after 18 years to be scared to re write the rules to fit around my life/ health. I just have to make it realistic on what I can deliver in all roles in my life.”

Last week she was hospitalised after an infection, the singer revealed in an Instagram story.

In this new post, she stated that she was seven weeks post-breast cancer surgery, and was ‘still in the thick of recovery and my body is still finding its way.’

She has decided that she will not wait for a ‘perfect’ timing to release music again and is ‘choosing to carry on’.

The new music drop is likely to be August 29, a date she showed in the Instagram reel.

Here’s to the singer’s recovery and a smooth surgery ahead.