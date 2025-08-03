KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Singer Jackson Wang will return to Malaysia later this year as part of his upcoming Magic Man 2 World Tour 2025-2026.

Concert organiser iMe Malaysia announced on Facebook that the Hong Kong-born singer will perform in Kuala Lumpur on October 25, a Saturday.

The post teased fans with the message: “Guess who’s back!? YOUR MAGIC MAN Jackson Wang IS BACK”.

iMe Malaysia also urged fans to “stay tuned to iMe MY for future updates!”

The 31-year-old rapper, singer and songwriter made his debut in 2014 and rose to fame as a member of the K-pop boy group GOT7 under JYP Entertainment before establishing a successful solo career.

He last performed in Malaysia in 2022 as part of his Magic Man tour.