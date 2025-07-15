KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Malaysian queen of jazz Datuk Sheila Majid is set to return to the stage with a highly anticipated concert on November 8, 2025, 8.30pm at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.

Titled Sheila Majid 40 Years in Music, the show is not a tribute concert, but a celebration of a living legend whose career continues to flourish.

According to the concert’s main organiser, Altus Prohouse, the event will honour the milestones and enduring legacy of one of Malaysia’s most beloved performers.

“Forty years is a long career. never imagined being blessed with the love and support of fans who have stood by me all this time,” said Sheila.

“This is a gift. My longevity in this industry isn’t something I achieved alone — I’ve been lucky to have so many brilliant people, the architects and magic hands who’ve helped shape my career,” she added.

“Sheila Majid 40 years in music is a tribute to all of them — and a sweet marker in my journey that is still being embraced by today’s generation.”

Her most recent solo concert in Malaysia took place in 2023, Sheila Majid BIG BAND Live in Kuala Lumpur, a one-night-only event held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

She also performed at Zepp KL in June of last year alongside Indonesian DJ duo Diskoria.

Sheila Majid is set to grace the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, for the first time this November. — Photo by Firdaus Latif

While the official setlist has yet to be confirmed, Sheila has hinted that fans can expect to hear many of her iconic classics, including Sinaran and Legenda.

This upcoming concert will mark Sheila’s first-ever mega concert at Axiata Arena, and according to her long-time musical director Mac Chew the show will feature a retro vibe reminiscent of the golden era of her music, tailored for both longtime fans and a new generation of listeners.

Sheila Majid needs no introduction in the world of music, whose influence stretches beyond national borders, resonating strongly in countries like Indonesia and Japan.

Her debut album, Dimensi Baru (1985), launched a remarkable career, followed by critically acclaimed releases including Legenda (1990) and Ratu (1996).

Among her many achievements, Sheila became the first non-Indonesian to win the prestigious BASF Award (now Anugerah Musik Indonesia) for Best Female R&B Artist in 1987, performed at the Tokyo Music Festival in 1989, and was conferred the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP) in 2008, which carries the honorific title of Datuk

Concert Ticket categories and prices are as follows:

RM3,400 - Party Zone

RM768 - VVIP

RM668 - VIP

RM568 - CAT 1

RM468 - CAT 2

RM368 - CAT 3

RM268 - CAT 4

Tickets will go on sale starting July 17,10am.

Fans can secure their seats at www.ticket2u.com.my/sheilamajid40 in what promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime musical celebration.